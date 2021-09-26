Courts must take suo motu cognisance of Assam 'brutality': Sibal

Courts must take suo motu cognisance of the “brutality” in Assam, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Saturday in the backdrop of clashes between police and alleged encroachers resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to 20.
The incident took place during an eviction drive in Gorukhuti village in Assam's Darrang district on Thursday
Sibal also said that the silence of the government is disheartening.
Assam's drive to evict 'illegal settlers' to continue despite killings and Opposition's anger
"Assam - Barbaric images of brutality seen on social media against those resisting eviction have shaken me. The silence of our government has disheartened me," he said on Twitter.
"An enquiry is no answer. The court needs to act suo motu," Sibal demanded.
