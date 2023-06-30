Current downturn in relation created by China: EAM

Current downturn in relation created by China, not India: EAM Jaishankar

The minister said this after delivering the Shyama Prasad Lecture on 'New India and the World' here.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 30 2023, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 22:05 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Credit: Reuters File Photo

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday said that the present downturn in bilateral relations was created by China and not by India, maintaining that it takes two hands to clap for a relationship to work.

"It finally takes two hands to clap and China too must have the belief in a workable relationship," he said when asked whether the two Asian giants can have a working relationship.

If there has to be a decent working relationship, China needs to observe the agreements made in 1993 and 1996 on the Line of Actual Control, Jaishankar said.

