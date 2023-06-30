Current downturn in relation created by China, not India: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday said that the present downturn in bilateral relations was created by China and not by India, maintaining that it takes two hands to clap for a relationship to work.
The minister said this after delivering the Shyama Prasad Lecture on 'New India and the World' here.
"It finally takes two hands to clap and China too must have the belief in a workable relationship," he said when asked whether the two Asian giants can have a working relationship.
If there has to be a decent working relationship, China needs to observe the agreements made in 1993 and 1996 on the Line of Actual Control, Jaishankar said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Isolated Russian football risks going backwards
'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh
Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar
'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar
Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study
Messi's Miami move no holiday, says Martino
Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal
Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards
Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down
In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur