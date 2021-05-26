Cyclone Yaas commences landfall

Cyclone Yaas commences landfall

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2021, 09:26 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 09:29 ist
Credit: IMD

'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' Yaas, centred about 50 km south-southeast of Balasore in Odisha, commenced landfall around 9 am on Wednesday, the IMD said in its latest update.

The process will take about 3-4 hours to complete, according to experts

Follow live updates on Cyclone Yaas here

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cyclone Yaas
West Bengal
IMD
Odisha

Related videos

What's Brewing

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

This Galapagos tortoise is from species thought extinct

This Galapagos tortoise is from species thought extinct

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Covid-19 fear or cyclone fear? Odisha battles crises

Covid-19 fear or cyclone fear? Odisha battles crises

DH Toon | 'In a total disconnect with mainland'

DH Toon | 'In a total disconnect with mainland'

How long can a human live? New research estimates

How long can a human live? New research estimates

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

 