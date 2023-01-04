Declare Gangasagar Mela ‘national fair’: Mamata to Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, appealed to the Centre to declare the Gangasagar Mela a "national fair".

Mamata, who was at Gangasagar to inaugurate three permanent helipads, said that Kumbh Mela is well-connected by air and rail, but the Gangasagar Mela venue is tough to reach and draws lakhs of pilgrims.

Mamata said that the Centre had been asked several times to declare the mela a national fair, but there was no response. She appealed to the Centre to approve the request.

While the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh receives central funds, for Gangasagar, the state bears the cost, she added.