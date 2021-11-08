DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

DH Toon | Do something before China takes first-mover advantage!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  Nov 08 2021
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 05:06 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

China has built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between the Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh, claimed the US Department of Defense in its annual report to Congress on military and security developments involving China.

These and other infrastructure development efforts along the India-China border have been a source of consternation in the Indian government and media, it stated.

The report also specifically points out that China has attempted to blame India for provoking the standoff through India's "increased infrastructure development" near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

