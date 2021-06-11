Difficult to remain with BJP in West Bengal anymore: Mukul Roy

Mukul Roy on Friday rejoined Trinamool Congress in a massive jolt to the BJP. Roy was with the saffron party for more than three years.

The move comes after BJP's defeat in the recently-concluded state Assembly elections.

After joining TMC, Roy said, "With the current situation in Bengal, nobody will want to remain with the BJP."

He also said, "I feel like no time has passed (after he left the TMC in 2017). After coming to TMC Bhavan today, I have met all the old faces, the old guard. I feel very happy about this."

