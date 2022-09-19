'Disgraceful': Bengal Guv faces ire for pushing Sunil Chhetri aside to pose with trophy

Bengaluru FC and their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri scripted history on Sunday when they won their maiden Durand Cup football tournament title after beating Mumbai City FC 3-1 in the summit clash at the Salt Lake Stadium.

However, the post-match award ceremony took a political colour when West Bengal Governor La Ganesan was seen pushing Chhetri aside for a photograph during a presentation.

The video of the incident went viral on social media after one Anshul Saxena shared a clip with a caption saying "Congratulations to La Ganesan, Governor of West Bengal, for winning the Durand Cup 2022."

Congratulations to La Ganesan, Governor of West Bengal, for winning the Durand Cup 2022. pic.twitter.com/GiICyecRHb — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 18, 2022

He also shared a snippet of West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas pushing Siva Sakthi Narayanan aside to be in the frame during the same ceremony, saying "Congratulations to Aroop Biswas, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in West Bengal, for winning the Durand Cup 2022."

Congratulations to Aroop Biswas, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in West Bengal, for winning the Durand Cup 2022. pic.twitter.com/DmC6xL5ClO — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 19, 2022

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra slammed the incident, simply calling it "disgraceful."

Former KKR Team Director Joy Bhattacharjya also reacted to the incident, saying "Five seconds that show you everything that's wrong with Indian sport. It's seems that they won the Durand Cup, not Sunil Chhetri and Bengaluru FC!"

Five seconds that show you everything that's wrong with Indian sport. It's seems that they won the Durand Cup, not Sunil Chhetri and Bengaluru FC! https://t.co/NdRsoKuKWK — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 19, 2022

A Twitter user, in response to the incident, shared a clip of Ricky Ponting shooing Sharad Pawar aside when they won the Cricket World Cup in 2006.