'Disgraceful': Bengal Guv faces ire for pushing Sunil Chhetri aside to pose with trophy

Bengaluru FC and their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri scripted history on Sunday when they won their maiden Durand Cup football tournament title after beating Mumbai City FC 3-1 in the summit clash at the Salt Lake Stadium.
However, the post-match award ceremony took a political colour when West Bengal Governor La Ganesan was seen pushing Chhetri aside for a photograph during a presentation.
The video of the incident went viral on social media after one Anshul Saxena shared a clip with a caption saying "Congratulations to La Ganesan, Governor of West Bengal, for winning the Durand Cup 2022."
Congratulations to La Ganesan, Governor of West Bengal, for winning the Durand Cup 2022. pic.twitter.com/GiICyecRHb
— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 18, 2022
He also shared a snippet of West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas pushing Siva Sakthi Narayanan aside to be in the frame during the same ceremony, saying "Congratulations to Aroop Biswas, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in West Bengal, for winning the Durand Cup 2022."
Congratulations to Aroop Biswas, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in West Bengal, for winning the Durand Cup 2022. pic.twitter.com/DmC6xL5ClO
— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 19, 2022
Former cricketer Aakash Chopra slammed the incident, simply calling it "disgraceful."
Disgraceful https://t.co/Tus6U5mKfA
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 19, 2022
Former KKR Team Director Joy Bhattacharjya also reacted to the incident, saying "Five seconds that show you everything that's wrong with Indian sport. It's seems that they won the Durand Cup, not Sunil Chhetri and Bengaluru FC!"
Five seconds that show you everything that's wrong with Indian sport. It's seems that they won the Durand Cup, not Sunil Chhetri and Bengaluru FC! https://t.co/NdRsoKuKWK
— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 19, 2022
A Twitter user, in response to the incident, shared a clip of Ricky Ponting shooing Sharad Pawar aside when they won the Cricket World Cup in 2006.
Reminds me of this incident when Australia showed Indian Politician his right place.
This incident was the turning point in Indian Cricket to ensure PLAYERS gets all the attention & not POLITICIANS, during Trophy Ceremony.
Somebody needs to teach same lesson in Indian Football. pic.twitter.com/SugUPoUQuo
— Nexter (@Nexter21) September 19, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans
Powerful quake jolts Taiwan, triggers tsunami warning
Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya
Cheetahs from Namibia savour their first meal in India
Tradition to dictate Royal Family's wardrobe at funeral
DH Radio | B'luru suburban rail: No work in...
Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty