WB Guv faces ire for pushing Chhetri aside for photo-op

'Disgraceful': Bengal Guv faces ire for pushing Sunil Chhetri aside to pose with trophy

The video of the incident went viral on social media

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 19 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 16:37 ist
Credit: Twitter/@AskAnshul

Bengaluru FC and their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri scripted history on Sunday when they won their maiden Durand Cup football tournament title after beating Mumbai City FC 3-1 in the summit clash at the Salt Lake Stadium.

However, the post-match award ceremony took a political colour when West Bengal Governor La Ganesan was seen pushing Chhetri aside for a photograph during a presentation.

The video of the incident went viral on social media after one Anshul Saxena shared a clip with a caption saying "Congratulations to La Ganesan, Governor of West Bengal, for winning the Durand Cup 2022."

He also shared a snippet of West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas pushing Siva Sakthi Narayanan aside to be in the frame during the same ceremony, saying "Congratulations to Aroop Biswas, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in West Bengal, for winning the Durand Cup 2022."

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra slammed the incident, simply calling it "disgraceful."

Former KKR Team Director Joy Bhattacharjya also reacted to the incident, saying "Five seconds that show you everything that's wrong with Indian sport. It's seems that they won the Durand Cup, not Sunil Chhetri and Bengaluru FC!"

A Twitter user, in response to the incident, shared a clip of Ricky Ponting shooing Sharad Pawar aside when they won the Cricket World Cup in 2006.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru FC
Sunil Chhetri
West Bengal
Sports News
India News

What's Brewing

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

Powerful quake jolts Taiwan, triggers tsunami warning

Powerful quake jolts Taiwan, triggers tsunami warning

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

Cheetahs from Namibia savour their first meal in India

Cheetahs from Namibia savour their first meal in India

Tradition to dictate Royal Family's wardrobe at funeral

Tradition to dictate Royal Family's wardrobe at funeral

DH Radio | B'luru suburban rail: No work in...

DH Radio | B'luru suburban rail: No work in...

Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty

Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty

 