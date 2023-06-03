Distressed by train accident in Odisha: PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2023, 05:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 05:40 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Expressing distress over the train accident in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said rescue operations were underway at the site and all possible assistance was being given to those affected.

Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation.

At least 50 people died and 179 people were injured in an accident involving three trains -- Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, Coromandel Express and a goods train -- in Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district Friday evening, officials said.

Also Read | 207 killed, around 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash
 

"Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi said in a tweet.

 

"Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," the prime minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the accident was "deeply agonizing".

"The train accident at Balasore in Odisha is deeply agonizing. The NDRF team has already reached the accident site, and other teams are also rushing to join the rescue operation. My condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah tweeted.

