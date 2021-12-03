Duronto Express derails in Odisha, none injured

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Dec 03 2021, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 15:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least two wheels of the parcel van of Duronto Express jumped off the tracks at Haridaspur Railway Station in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Friday, the East Coast Railway said.

There was no report of any injury due to the incident, it said.

“Two front wheels of high-capacity parcel van of 12246 YASVANTPUR-HOWRAH Duronto Express has derailed while passing through Haridaspur Railway Station Yard at 11.14 hrs today. All passengers are safe,” ECoR said in a statement.

The incident will not affect the movement of train services of the Kharagpur–Bhubaneswar mainline, it said.

“All passenger coaches will be connected with another engine… The restoration of the affected coaches will be done with immediate effect,” the statement added. 

