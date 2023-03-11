ED made pregnant daughter-in-law sit for 15 hours: Lalu

ED made my pregnant daughter-in-law sit for 15 hours: Lalu Prasad after raids

On Friday, the ED conducted raids at Tejashwi Yadav's New Friends Colony residence where he resides with his wife Rajshree

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Mar 11 2023, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 12:15 ist
RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after the Enforcement Directorate raided 15 places, including Tejashwi Yadav's residence in New Delhi, RJD national president Lalu Prasad on Saturday slammed the BJP saying that the ED, sent by it, forced his pregnant daughter in-law to sit for 15 hours.

On Friday, the ED conducted raids at Tejashwi Yadav's New Friends Colony residence where he resides with his wife Rajshree -- who is in her advanced stage of pregnancy.

Also Read: Land-for-jobs case: CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav was also present during the raid.

"I have seen the black emergency period and also fought against it. ED officials had forced my pregnant daughter in-law to sit for 15 hours. Not just her, they made my grandchildren and daughters also sit for that long. The saffron party has stooped to a low," Lalu Prasad tweeted.

"My ideological fight with RSS and BJP will continue. Neither I, nor anyone else from my family will bow before them," he further said.

The central agency had conducted raids at locations of Lalu Prasad's family and friends.

According to sources, the ED has recovered Rs 53 lakh cash, 1.5 kg gold, 540 grams gold coins, and USD 1900 from the residences of Tejashwi Yadav, and his sisters Ragini Yadav, Chanda Yadav and Hema Yadav.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Enforcement Directorate
Lalu Prasad Yadav

Related videos

What's Brewing

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Whackyverse | Plane truth

Whackyverse | Plane truth

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red

In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red

'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland

'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

 