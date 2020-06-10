Elderly migrant dies in Odisha's quarantine centre

Elderly migrant dies in Odisha's quarantine centre

PTI
PTI, Bhadrak (Odisha),
  • Jun 10 2020, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 16:04 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

An elderly migrant lodged in a quarantine centre in Odisha's Bhadrak district was found dead on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The deceased, identified as 65-year-old Radhashyam Pani of Korkora gram panchayat, had returned from Kolkata on Tuesday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Bhadrak Shyama Bhakta Mishra said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The man who was staying in a temporary quarantine centre of the village was found dead in his room, he said.

The swab samples of the man was supposed to be sent for COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the ADM said. The exact reason for his death was not immediately known.

Family members said, the man had diabetes and age- related health problems.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Odisha
Quarantine centres

What's Brewing

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

 