Elderly migrant dies in Odisha's quarantine centre

An elderly migrant lodged in a quarantine centre in Odisha's Bhadrak district was found dead on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The deceased, identified as 65-year-old Radhashyam Pani of Korkora gram panchayat, had returned from Kolkata on Tuesday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Bhadrak Shyama Bhakta Mishra said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The man who was staying in a temporary quarantine centre of the village was found dead in his room, he said.

The swab samples of the man was supposed to be sent for COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the ADM said. The exact reason for his death was not immediately known.

Family members said, the man had diabetes and age- related health problems.