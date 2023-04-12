Elephant tramples man to death in West Bengal's Jhargram

Elephant tramples man to death in Bengal's Jhargram

PTI
PTI, Jhargram (WB),
  • Apr 12 2023, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 16:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 22-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when villagers were attempting to chase a herd of wild elephants that had entered Balibhasa area in the morning, a police officer said.

Also Read | Youth killed in wild elephant attack in Kerala

Suddenly, one of the elephants broke out of the herd and attacked Sanjeeb Mahato, a second year college student, from behind and trampled him to death, he said.

Villagers took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer added.

The forest department has assured his next of kin that a compensation will be provided.

elephant
India News
West Bengal

