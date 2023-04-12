Elephant tramples man to death in West Bengal's Jhargram

A 22-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place when villagers were attempting to chase a herd of wild elephants that had entered Balibhasa area in the morning, a police officer said.
Also Read | Youth killed in wild elephant attack in Kerala
Suddenly, one of the elephants broke out of the herd and attacked Sanjeeb Mahato, a second year college student, from behind and trampled him to death, he said.
Villagers took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer added.
The forest department has assured his next of kin that a compensation will be provided.
