Ex Police chief posted as principal secy in WB IT dept

The West Bengal government on Thursday night named former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, currently posted as the Additional DG of state CID, as principal secretary in the Information, Technology and the Electronics Department.

According to an order issued by the state government, the IPS officer replaces Debasish Sen, who was holding additional charges of the department as the additional chief secretary.

Sen will now be the CMD of the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HIDCO) with additional charge of Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority as its chairman, the order said.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

The scam was unearthed in 2013 during Kumar's tenure as Bidhannagar police commissioner.

In February, Kumar was questioned by the CBI in connection with the case for over five days in Shillong on a Supreme Court order.