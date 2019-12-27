Ex Police chief posted as principal secy in WB IT dept

Kumar, an IPS officer, was part of a Special Investigation Team set up by the state government to investigate the Saradha chit fund scam, before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, along with other chit-fund cases

PTI
PTI, Kolkota,
  • Dec 27 2019, 09:34am ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2019, 09:43am ist
Former Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar (PTI Photo)

The West Bengal government on Thursday night named former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, currently posted as the Additional DG of state CID, as principal secretary in the Information, Technology and the Electronics Department.

According to an order issued by the state government, the IPS officer replaces Debasish Sen, who was holding additional charges of the department as the additional chief secretary.

Sen will now be the CMD of the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HIDCO) with additional charge of Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority as its chairman, the order said.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

The scam was unearthed in 2013 during Kumar's tenure as Bidhannagar police commissioner.

In February, Kumar was questioned by the CBI in connection with the case for over five days in Shillong on a Supreme Court order.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rajeev Kumar
West Bengal
Comments (+)
 