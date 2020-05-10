Face off between Indian and Chinese troops at North Sikkim

Indian Army on Sunday admitted an aggressive face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in North Sikkim leading to "minor injuries" to some of the soldiers from both sides.

The incident occurred at the Naku La sector in North Sikkim, at an altitude of nearly 5000 mt.

"An Incident of a face-off took place in which aggressive behaviour and minor injuries to both sides took place. The troops disengaged after dialogue and interaction at local level," Army sources said.

"It was a temporary and short duration face-off. Such incidents occur as boundaries are not resolved. The troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols," sources said.

Army officials said such an incident occurred along the disputed Sino-Indian boundary after a long time.

The last time a confrontation happened between the troops from the Indian Army and People Liberation Army happened was in August 2017 when soldiers from both sides exchanged blows and threw stones at each other near Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

A formal statement is expected from the Eastern Command, Kolkata later in the day.