Tripura: FIR against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, others

FIR against TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, others for misbehaving with Tripura police

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 11 2021, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 10:45 ist
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI file photo

Tripura Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Dola Sen, Bratya Basu, Kunal Ghosh, Subal Bhowmik and Sri Prakash Das for allegedly misbehaving with Additional SP and SDPO Khowai and preventing them from discharging their duty, news agency ANI reported.

More details awaited.

