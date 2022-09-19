Fire breaks out at shop in Bengal's Howrah

Fire breaks out at shop in Bengal's Howrah

Four fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 19 2022, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 14:58 ist
Screenshot from Twitter video

A fire broke out at a shop in Howrah Maidan area on Monday, officials said.

Four fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames, they said.

The cause of the blaze at the shop filled with bags and other accessories is yet to be known, a fire brigade official said.

There are no reports of any injury, the officials added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Howrah
West Bengal
Fire
India News

What's Brewing

Cheetahs from Namibia savour their first meal in India

Cheetahs from Namibia savour their first meal in India

Tradition to dictate Royal Family's wardrobe at funeral

Tradition to dictate Royal Family's wardrobe at funeral

DH Radio | B'luru suburban rail: No work in...

DH Radio | B'luru suburban rail: No work in...

Discarded furniture gets new life in this govt school

Discarded furniture gets new life in this govt school

Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty

Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty

Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!

Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

 