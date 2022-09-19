Fire breaks out at shop in Bengal's Howrah

A fire broke out at a shop in Howrah Maidan area on Monday, officials said.
Four fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames, they said.
Massive #fire broke out at a #bag #shop situated in #Howrah in #WestBengal. 6 fire tenders are working to take fire under control. pic.twitter.com/5TsHKGVcfA
— Rajesh Saha (@Journo_Rajesh) September 19, 2022
The cause of the blaze at the shop filled with bags and other accessories is yet to be known, a fire brigade official said.
There are no reports of any injury, the officials added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cheetahs from Namibia savour their first meal in India
Tradition to dictate Royal Family's wardrobe at funeral
DH Radio | B'luru suburban rail: No work in...
Discarded furniture gets new life in this govt school
Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty
Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!
'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel