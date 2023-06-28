Five killed, nine injured as truck ploughs into wedding procession in Odisha's Keonjhar

At least five persons were killed and nine others critically injured when a speeding truck ploughed into a wedding procession in Odisha's Keonjhar district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Sathighar Sahi near National Highway-20. Preliminary reports said that the deceased included the groom's nephew and three of the bride's side from Sathighar Sahi, said Town Police Station Inspector-In-Charge Sunil Kar. Police said five people were killed on the spot as the speeding truck ran over them.

Also Read | 12 wedding guests killed in bus accident in Odisha

It was the wedding procession from Manpur village and the tragedy stuck when the baraatis were dancing to the DJ music. The baraatis were a few metres away from the bride's house. The injured persons were admitted to the local government hospital while two persons were shifted to a hospital in Cuttack.

The incident sparked tension in the area. The local people blockade the road and alleged that the administration was not taking measures to stop road mishaps in the particular area where many such mishaps have taken place.

Police inspector Sunil Kar said that the truck was seized and the driver arrested. "The driver fled with the truck after the accident but it was detained about three kilometres away," he said.