Flood situation in Assam continues to improve

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve on Tuesday although more than 77,500 people are still suffering due to the deluge across three districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Nagaon is the worst hit with more than 49,200 people affected, followed by Morigaon with nearly 20,000 persons and Dhemaji with 2,100 people.

Till Monday, 1.05 lakh people were affected in the deluge across three districts of the state.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's three waves of floods stands at 122.

The Jia Bharali river at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon are flowing above the danger marks, the ASDMA said.

At present, 169 villages are under water and 8,343 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, it said.

Massive erosions took place in Lakhimpur and Udalguri districts, the bulletin said.

Embankments and roads have also been damaged by floodwaters in Udalguri and Morigaon districts, the ASDMA said.