Laxmi Ratan Shukla's wife tests Covid-19 positive

Former Indian cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla's wife tests Covid-19 positive

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 11 2020, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 02:14 ist
Health workers during collection of swab samples for Covid-19 tests. Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Minister of State for Sports and former India cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla's wife tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Saturday.

Smita Sanyal Shukla, a deputy secretary in the state Health and Family Welfare Department, was found infected with the virus on Friday.

A test was conducted on her as she was running a fever for the past few days, officials of the health department said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

She is currently in home isolation as per the prescribed protocol, they said.

"Yes, my wife Smita tested positive for Covid-19. She has a mild fever and is taking prescribed medicines," the minister told PTI.

The former allrounder said that he, his two sons and his aged father have quarantined themselves at home.

"We will get ourselves tested for Covid-19 on Thursday," said Shukla who was also a former Bengal Ranji team captain.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Cricket

What's Brewing

Covid-19: Kids in 62% surveyed homes stopped education

Covid-19: Kids in 62% surveyed homes stopped education

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

 