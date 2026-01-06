<p>Hyderabad: The gas leak at one of ONGC’s drilling sites in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema region remained uncontrolled, though the intensity of the flames has decreased slightly since Monday, officials said. On Monday, flames had soared over 100 feet high, triggering panic in surrounding villages.</p><p> Noise levels at the site have dropped, but dense black smoke still hangs over the area.</p><p>Senior management from ONGC, including Director (Technology & Field Services) Vikram Saxena from Delhi, and experts from the Crisis Management Team (CMT), have assumed operational control of Well Mori-5, located at Irusumanda village, Malkipuram mandal.</p>.Gas leak at ONGC well in Andhra sparks inferno, four-km radius evacuated.<p>Excavation work has been completed to create a temporary canal connecting a nearby irrigation source to the site, enabling deployment of high-capacity firewater pumps. The pumps have reached the wellsite, and placement activities are underway. A comprehensive blowout control plan has been finalized, with officials reporting a gradual reduction in flame intensity and size.</p><p>“The team has also managed to redirect the flame vertically. Air quality, noise levels, and nearby water bodies are being continuously monitored to minimize environmental impact within a 600-metre radius,” said a senior ONGC official. “ONGC remains in close coordination with all stakeholders, including district officials, police, and local authorities, to ensure transparency and an effective response. All operations are being carried out with the highest standards of safety and environmental care,” the official added.</p>