<p>New Delhi: Welcoming the Madras High Court order <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/deepam-row-madras-high-court-upholds-single-judges-ruling-allowing-lighting-of-lamp-on-deepathoon-atop-thiruparankundram-hills-3852910">upholding permission for lighting</a> the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram Hill, the BJP on Tuesday accused the DMK of being “anti-Hindu”.</p><p>Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Union minister Piyush Goyal said it was “extremely unfortunate” that the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government had appealed against the order. “This clearly reflects their bias against Hindu and Sanatan Dharma and exposes their anti-Hindu mindset,” he said.</p>.Tamil Nadu minister Regupathy stokes row for graveyard-lighting lamp comparison.<p>Goyal said the High Court had “completely debunked” the state government’s claims on law and order and added that the refusal to allow the traditional ritual in consecutive years was “not a mere coincidence”.</p><p>Goyal also said that the order of the division bench led by Justices G Jaychandran and K K Ramakrishnan has restored justice to the devotees of the temple who have lit lamps there for centuries. Devotees believe that the temple is the abode of Lord Murugan. </p>.Deepam row | DMK 'disrespecting' Constitution, Ambedkar on devotees' right to worship: Union minister Murugan.<p>“They have clearly shown that the DMK and the INDI alliance are anti-Hindu,” the minister alleged, linking the government’s stand to past remarks by DMK leaders on Sanatan Dharma.</p><p>Accusing the ruling party of appeasement politics, Goyal said, “This is the appeasement politics of the INDI alliance, trying to curry favour with one community,” and claimed that opposition to the ritual was driven by political considerations rather than public safety.</p><p>He also alleged that sections of the alliance were “trying to intimidate the judiciary” whenever court rulings went against them.</p>