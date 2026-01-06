Menu
Over 120 artists to showcase 5,000 artworks at Kala Parba in Mangaluru

Senior artist and founder-president of Karavali Chitrakala Chavadi, B Ganesha Somayaji, said artists aged between 8 and 80 years will take part in Kala Parba.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 14:00 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 14:00 IST
