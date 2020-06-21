Gujarat's COVID-19 count crosses 27,000-mark

Gujarat's COVID-19 count crosses 27,000-mark; deaths 1,664

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jun 21 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 22:36 ist

With Gujarat reporting 580 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, the number of patients in the state crossed the 27,000-mark, the state health department said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 27,317, it said.

The state also reported death of 25 coronavirus patients, taking the fatality count to 1,664, it said.

As 655 patients were discharged on Sunday, the tally of recovered cases now stands at 19,357, the department added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is now 6,296, of which 59 patients are on ventilator, while the condition of 6,237 others is stable.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 27,317, new cases: 580, deaths: 1,664, discharged: 19,357, active cases: 6,296 and people tested so far: 3,24,874. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gujarat
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

The chariot of wonder

The chariot of wonder

What has the pandemic taught you?

What has the pandemic taught you?

 