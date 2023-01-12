I-T dept recovers Rs 11 cr cash after raids at Bengal 'beedi' firms linked to politician

WB firms linked to politician raided; Rs 11 cr seized

PTI
PTI, New Delhi/Kolkata,
  • Jan 12 2023, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 16:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Income-tax department has recovered over Rs 11 crore in cash after it conducted raids at various locations and businesses in West Bengal linked to a politician and some others, official sources said.

The raids were launched on Wednesday at about two dozen locations in state capital Kolkata and Murshidabad and covered some 'beedi' manufacturing companies and some other businesses.

The 'beedi' factories are linked to a local politician and the I-T teams have recovered more than Rs 11 crore in cash till now, they said.

The action was undertaken after the department got inputs that these businesses were allegedly indulging in cash transactions, beyond the record books, resulting in tax evasion.

