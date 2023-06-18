No one can cast an evil eye on India: J P Nadda

India has been giving befitting reply to anyone casting evil eye on it: Nadda

Speaking at a party rally here, Nadda said the BJP-led central government has worked to strengthen India’s security.

PTI
PTI, Sivsagar (Assam),
  • Jun 18 2023, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 18:56 ist
BJP National President JP Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday asserted that India has been giving a befitting reply to anyone casting an evil eye on the country.

Speaking at a party rally here, Nadda said the BJP-led central government has worked to strengthen India’s security.

"Be it during the Doklam stand off or the surgical strike, India has shown no one can cast an evil eye on us," he said.

Also Read | Congress govts didn't develop border areas due to weak foreign policy, says J P Nadda
 

Nadda also maintained that the NDA government's nine years at the Centre have been marked by strong decisions, which have taken the country forward.

"Before 2014, India was known for corruption, policy paralysis and scams. Now, we are known for a decisive, strong and forward-marching government," the senior BJP leader said.

The country's image has undergone a drastic transformation, especially at the international forum, under the current regime, Nadda said.

"Be it 'seva, sushasan, garib-kalyan' (service, good governance, service to the poor), the Union government has delivered on all fronts," he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
J P Nadda
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

 