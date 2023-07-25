Internet ban in Manipur partially eased

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 25 2023, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 16:53 ist
A demonstrator holds up a placard, as police officers detain others during a protest against the sexual assault of two tribal women in Manipur, in Ahmedabad, July 23, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Internet ban in Manipur has been partially eased.

Broadband services to start in "liberalised manner" subject to conditions, according to an official order.

More to follow...

Manipur
Internet
India News

