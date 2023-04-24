Judges have no business to give interviews to news channels: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said that judges have no business giving interviews to news channels on matters pending before them.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha came down heavily upon a sitting Calcutta High Court judge, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay for giving interview to a news channel in connection with Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, even though a case concerning the politician was being heard by the judge.

"Judges have no business to be granting interviews to television or whatever channels on matters which are pending before them," the bench said.

Taking up Banerjee's plea, the bench asked, "How can they give an interview?"

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC says day-to-day trial may not be possible



"The judge is speaking about the petitioner in these terms in the interview, he is clearly disabled from participating anymore," the bench added.

The bench sought a report from the Calcutta High Court, saying the Registrar General of high court is directed to personally verify from the judge as to whether he had been interviewed and, in that event, clarify.

The court directed the Registrar General to file an affidavit before Friday.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, for his part, said it is a huge scam.

The bench, however, clarified that it is not touching the investigation in the scam and the court will not pass any order which will preclude a proper investigation into the case.

"The question is whether, a judge giving an interview and expressing himself about a political personality like this, the chief justice should assign the matter to somebody else. We have told you in advance, why we are concerned about it," the bench told Raju.

Banerjee challenged the high court's order of April 13 for questioning him by the CBI and the ED. The transcript of the judge's interview was submitted to the court.

On April 17, the top court had stayed a Calcutta High Court order permitting the CBI and ED to question Banerjee in the matter of allegations made by expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh that the central agency sleuths are putting pressure on him to name Banerjee in the multi-crore scam in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools in West Bengal.