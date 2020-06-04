Nagaland Speaker asked to end proceedings of NPF MLAs

Kohima bench of Gauhati High Court asks Nagaland Speaker to conclude proceedings against 7 NPF MLAs

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 04 2020, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 12:36 ist
Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer

The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court has directed Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer to conclude disqualification proceedings against seven NPF rebel MLAs and issue appropriate orders in the matter within a period of six weeks.

The NPF had filed the disqualification plea against seven of its legislators -- E E Pangteang, Eshak Konyak, Kejong Chang, B S Nganglang Phom, Toyang Chang, N Thongwang Konyak and C L John -- for "wilfully defying the party's collective decision" to support the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. They had backed the NDPP in the polls.

The court, while hearing a writ petition, observed that the plea for disqualification was filed on April 24, 2019, which is more than 13 months now.

Noting that the agenda for adjudicating the disqualification petition was framed in March, and thereafter no progress was made, the bench, on Tuesday, said that it would be just and appropriate to direct the speaker to conclude the proceedings within a period of six weeks.

The court directed the petitioners -- MLAs Imkong L Imchen and Chotisuh Sazo -- as well as the respondents -- the seven MLAs -- to appear before the speaker either in person or through their authorized representatives on June 8 to receive further instructions, which would then enable him to conclude the proceedings within a period of six weeks.

Meanwhile, the NPF, in a statement issued on Wednesday, expressed hope that the speaker will adjudicate the matter without further delay, and with all fairness. 

Nagaland

