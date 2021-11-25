Kolkata civic polls to be held on December 19

The West Bengal State Election Commission has released a notification announcing the date of election to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The election is scheduled to take place on December 19.

The notification mentions December 1 as the last date for filing nominations, December 2 for scrutiny of nominations, December 4 as the last date for withdrawal of candidates, and the date of election as December 19. For Howrah, the city adjoining Kolkata, there has been no announcement yet.

This comes amidst reservations expressed by political parties in the Opposition. The state government has suggested that polls be held in Kolkata and adjoining Howrah, first, and then in rest of the municipal bodies in phases.

A petition filed by a state BJP leader is also in Calcutta High Court praying that the commission and state government be directed to hold elections simultaneously in all civic bodies in one phase.

