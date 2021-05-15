Lockdown in West Bengal: What's allowed, what's not

The West Bengal government on Saturday imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 30, shutting down bus, metro, taxi, auto-rickshaw, and ferry services along with all government and private offices with the exception of those related to the emergency services. The curbs will come into force from Sunday.

Here's a list of what's allowed, and what's not:

1. All schools, colleges, and anganwadis will remain closed.

2. All private and government offices will remain closed.

3. Inter-state buses, trains, and metro services will remain shut.

4. Retail shops can stay open from 7 am to 10 am.

5. Sweet-meat shops can stay open from 10 am to 5 pm.

6. Tea gardens have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent of workforce.

7. Jute mills have been allowed to operate with 30 per cent of workforce.

8. Shopping complexes, malls, restaurants, salons, gyms, swimming pools to stay closed.

9. Parks and zoos will remain shut.

10. All political, entertainment, cultural, religious gathering have been prohibited.

11. All industries and manufacturing units will remain closed, except for food and medical supplies and medical packaging services.

12. Goods carrier services to remain suspended, except for food and medicines.

13. Medical shops will remain open as usual.

14. Metro services have been suspended, except for essential workers.

15. Private cars, taxis will be allowed only for emergencies.