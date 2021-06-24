Malayalam actress could be a school teacher in Bihar!

Bihar seems intent on having a Malayalam actress among one of its teachers in government schools, two years after Sunny Leonne had missed becoming a junior engineer by a whisker.

Jehanabad-based aspirant Rishikesh Kumar, who qualified in the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test, scoring 77 per cent, was left distraught when he found the photograph of Anupama Parameshwaran affixed to his test result which has been uploaded on the website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

"This is not the first instance. Her photograph was put on my admit card. When I brought it to the notice of the authorities they said they will be able to rectify the mistake in the results and I was made to write my exams with the same admit card. But, as is evident in the results, nothing has been done so far", Rishikesh told journalists with dismay.

Principal Secretary, Education, Sanjay Kumar, said he was seized of the matter and an inquiry has been ordered.

"It was the BSEB which conducted the examinations and hence it has been asked to look into the matter and take appropriate action at the earliest", he said.

The comedy of errors, nonetheless, left Twitterati in splits.

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav, a prolific user of the micro-blogging site, shared a screenshot of the goofed-up result and recalled the two years old episode involving Sunny Leonne.

The porn star-turned-Bollywood actor had been named as the top scorer in a list of newly-selected junior engineers for the Public Health Engineering Department way back in 2019.

The department had conceded that it was an act of "mischief" and that the list was provisional, the mistake liable to be corrected by the time the final result was out.

Check out DH latest videos: