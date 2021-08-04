Mamata asks Akhil Gogoi to join Trinamool, be party leader in Assam

Amid Mamata Banerjee's efforts to unite the opposition parties against Narendra Modi government before 2024 Lok Sabba polls, Trinamool Congress seems to be trying hard to expand its base beyond Bengal.

It has set its eyes on Tripura Assembly elections slated in 2023 and recently offered anti-CAA leader and MLA in Assam, Akhil Gogoi to join TMC and lead the party for the 2024 polls in the BJP-ruled state.

"After I came out of the jail, Mamata Banerjee invited me to meet her. I visited Kolkata twice recently and met her too. TMC wants me to join their party and be its state president in Assam. We have not yet told her anything but my party, Raijor Dal is constantly trying to unite the opposition parties and be part of the opposition front against BJP and its government," Akhil Gogoi, who contested the Assembly elections from within judicial custody and became an MLA from the prestigious Sivasagar constituency in Assam, told reporters in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Assembly elections in Assam were held in March-April.

Gogoi, who was arrested during the anti-CAA agitation in December 2019, came out of jail on July 1 this year after a speicial NIA court's order. Assam police booked him for sedition and the NIA charged him of having links with Maoists but the court cleared him of all charges.

Akhil is opposed to both BJP and RSS, saying both are trying to divide people on religious lines to win elections. He has been vocal against the BJP-led government in Assam and its policies including the CAA.

"There is an undeclared emergency in India at present under Modi government. So the opposition parties are trying to unite themselves like they had done after the emergency in 1975. Being a responsible and committed regional party, Raijor Dal wants to be part of that opposition front and fight together to save democracy and the democratic values of our nation," he said.