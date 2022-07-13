Mamata makes, serves 'pani puris' to people in Darjeeling

Mamata serves 'pani puris' to people in Darjeeling

Banerjee had made popular Tibetan food 'momo' at a roadside stall in the hills during her previous visit to Darjeeling

  • Jul 13 2022, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 15:52 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes Gol Gappa to serve among children, during her visit to Darjeeling on Tuesday. Credit: IANS Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, displaying her innovative skill of communicating with people, made 'pani puris' at a roadside stall in Darjeeling and served the lip-smacking snack to children and tourists visiting the hill. In a video that went viral on social media, the Trinamool Congress supremo was seen stuffing the crispy hollow 'puris' with mashed potatoes and serving them to people after dipping them in tamarind water on Tuesday.

She showed her expertise in making phuchka, as 'pani puri' is called in West Bengal, while visiting a stall operated by women of a self-help group (SHG) in the 'queen of the hills'. Sharing the video, the TMC tweeted: "Our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial visited SHG operated food stall, Sunday Haat in Darjeeling. Showing her appreciation for the women’s hard work, she joined them in the preparation of Bengal’s favourite, Puchkas and also fed enthusiastic children the delectable snack!"

 

To one of the tourists, Banerjee asked the stall owner to serve him a "phuchka as he is a guest". The TMC boss is on a visit to the hills to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected board members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she is expected to attend a birth anniversary celebration of Nepali poet Bhanubhakta Acharya.

Banerjee had made popular Tibetan food 'momo' at a roadside stall in the hills during her previous visit to Darjeeling. In 2019, while returning to Kolkata from the sea resort town of Digha, she prepared tea at a stall and served it to people.

West Bengal
Darjeeling
Mamata Banerjee

