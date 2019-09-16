Mamata pitches for environmental preservation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stressed the need to preserve the environment for making the planet a better place to live for future generations.

On the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer on Monday, Banerjee said everyone should work together towards the cause.

"Today is International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. We must all work together to save the environment. We must build a better planet for our future generations," she tweeted.

The United Nations General Assembly had in 1994 proclaimed September 16 as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.