Mamata’s strategy is to divert attention from her abject failure: West Bengal Governor

The war of words between West Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intensified further on Friday as the Governor alleged that her strategy was aimed at deliberately diverting public attention from her “abject failure” in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. He also denied all the allegations made by the Chief Minister in her latest letter.

The Governor in his 14-page letter to Banerjee referred to one of her answers at an earlier media conference to a question regarding the Nizamuddin Markaz incident and alleged that it showed her appeasement of the minority community.

“I can figure out that your entire strategy is crafted to deliberately divert people’s attention from your abject failure in combating and containing coronavirus in West Bengal,” stated the Governor.

“Your appeasement of the minority community was so explicit and awkward that as regards a question about the Nizamuddin Markaz incident by a journalist, your reaction was “Do not ask communal questions,” he said.

The letter is the Governor’s second written response to the Chief Minister’s scathing letter to him sent on Thursday.

Soon after sending the letter the Governor in a tweet stated that hopefully, good sense will prevail.

"Sent response@MamataOfficial to her communication. Hope good sense prevails now and all move in togetherness to deal with the challenges state is facing so that people in deep distress get some solace," tweeted Dhankhar.

Referring to the earlier standoff between the Centre and West Bengal government over the visit of Central teams to review implementation of lockdown measures, the Governor alleged that the teams faced “unwholesome scenario” in Bengal.

“How worrisome-ours is the only State where Central Teams whose only role is affirmative and in aid of the State, are made to face unwholesome scenario-in all other states it was seamless,” stated Dhankhar.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was resorting to use of “cover-up mechanism” adding that it would lead to “painful results.” The Governor was referring to the state government’s decision of banning mobile phones in isolation wards.

“This is not about ‘Mamata Banerjee’ or ‘her party, AITC’ or ‘Jagdeep Dhankhar’ or ‘Governor.’ This is about the absolute focus on what must be done, now. There awaits the catastrophe, if the health care system is persistently ignored; if the COVID-19 cases incessantly coming to the hospitals are consistently denied and suppressed...” stated Governor.