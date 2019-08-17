Man arrested for raping minor in Odisha

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Bari area of Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, a neighbour of the nine-year-old girl, lured her with chocolates before taking her to his house in Ratnagiri area under Bari block on Thursday, a police officer said.

"The man took her to his house where he raped her," said Chakrabarty Kanhar, Inspector In-Charge of Bari police station.

The girl, who had become unconscious for a short while, returned home and narrated the incident to family members, who then took the minor to the District Headquarters Hospital here.

Based on a complaint lodged by her family members, Bari police conducted a raid on the house of the accused and apprehended him on Friday, they said.

The man was arrested under different sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.