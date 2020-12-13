Man objects to raunchy songs during wedding procession, shot dead

A 25-year-old man, Nikesh Kumar, was shot dead when he protested against the raunchy numbers being sung by the orchestra during a wedding procession in Bhojpur district.

An FIR has been lodged by the victim’s father Vishwanath Singh, in which the groom’s father has been named as an accused.

According to police sources, a baraat (wedding procession) reached the house of the bride. The groom’s father and other family members started celebratory firing. The local villagers, however, objected and lodged a verbal protest.

Just then, another verbal spat began between the groom side and the bride’s family members over the choice of songs on which the orchestra dancer was dancing. The verbal spat over raunchy songs turned into fisticuffs.

As the villagers failed to pacify both sides, Nikesh Kumar intervened to calm down the situation. But in the melee, an unidentified person from the groom's side shot Nikesh dead.

“An FIR has been lodged by the victim’s father against groom’s father Vijay Singh, his brother Anup and a friend Ashutosh,” said the Bhojpur police.

“Forty persons, including the groom's father, have been detained. Interrogation is on. The matter will be clear once their statements are recorded,” said the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), A K Azad on Sunday.