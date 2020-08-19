Manipur: Five MLAs, who quit Congress during confidence motion join BJP

Five MLAs in Manipur, who resigned from Congress in the middle of the motion of Confidence on August 10, which was moved by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, joined BJP on Wednesday.

The five former MLAs, Ginsuanhau, O.Lukhoi, Ngamthang Haokip, P.Brojen and O.Henry joined the saffron party in New Delhi in the presence of BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and vice president Baijayant Panda. Accompanied by Biren Singh, they later met BJP president JP Nadda.

BJP, however, did not say anything about another former Congress MLA, Md. Abdul Nasir, who also visited New Delhi with the CM.

The five were among the eight Congress MLAs, who skipped the motion of confidence on August 10, which was declared won by the BJP-led government through voice vote. The six resigned from Congress a day later. Congress, however, called it a "procedurally illegal" trust vote as the Speaker rejected the demand for division of votes by their MLAs.

Ram Madhab said this further consolidated the strength of Biren Singh government and there was no threat to it now.

Madhav said the state government has the support of 34 MLAs in the House of 34 now. Thirteen seats fell vacant due to resignations by both Congress and BJP MLAs.

Congress emerged as the largest party in 2017 elections by winning 28 of the 60 seats but BJP formed the government with the support of National Peoples Party and Naga Peoples Front as regional allies. Congress' tally decreased to 18 now.

Sources said the five former MLAs, who joined BJP would be given tickets to contest the by-elections to held soon.

Reacting to the development, Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei termed them as betrayers. "By joining BJP, they have betrayed the voters and the party workers as they were elected as Congress candidates. The people will reject the betrayers," he said.