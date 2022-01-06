Manipur has over 64,000 more female voters, only two women MLAs

Manipur, where Assembly elections are slated in March has over 64,000 more female voters than their male counterparts, the final electoral rolls of the state released on Wednesday showed.

Out of the 20,34,966 total voters, the state's female voters count stands at 10,49,639 against male voters of 9,85,119. This is 64,520 more female voters than the males. The state has 208 voters belonging to the third gender.

Releasing the final electoral rolls, Rajesh Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur said in Imphal that women voters' participation in the electoral process, from enrollment in the electoral rolls to casting votes, has been very encouraging.

Interestingly, the state at present has only two women MLAs--AK Mirabai of Congress and Nemcha Kigpen of the ruling BJP in the 60-member Assembly. They represent Patsoi and Kangpokpi constituenices respectively.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, only 11 candidates were fielded by the parties, two each by Congress and BJP. In 2012 elections, out of the 15 women candidates, only three became MLAs.

A Congress leader in Manipur told DH that although number of women voters was more, there were very few applications from women seeking tickets to contest the elections. Sources in ruling BJP said A Sharda Devi, who was appointed as the party's state unit president in June last year, is in favour of increasing the number of tickets for women candidates this time.

BJP, which wrested power from Congress in 2017 and formed its first government with support of National People's Party and Naga People's Front, is eyeing to retain power and form government on their own this time. It needs to be seen whether the party gives more tickets to women candidates this time.

