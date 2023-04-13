Manipur MLA Thokchom Radheshyam tenders resignation as advisor to CM

Manipur MLA tenders resignation as advisor to CM

Radheshyam also expressed his desire to focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha election and development works in his constituency

Manipur MLA Thokchom Radheshyam. Credit: Twitter/@nheptulla

Manipur MLA Thokchom Radheshyam, serving as advisor to Chief Minister N Biren Singh,since January this year, announced his resignation from the post on Thursday for “not been given any responsibility”.

Radheshyam who won from the Heirok constituency in Thoubal district in 2022 on a BJP ticket had served as the minister of education, labour and employment in the previous cabinet of Biren Singh in 2017.

In a letter addressed to Singh, Radheshyam said "I tender my resignation from the post of advisor to Chief Minister, Manipur, as I have not been given any responsibility so far."

Radheshyam also expressed his desire to focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha election and development works in his constituency.

The chief minister is yet to respond to the letter.

