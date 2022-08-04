Minor girl gang raped by 3 youth in Bihar's Arwal

Minor girl gang raped by 3 youth in Bihar's Arwal

The accused, after committing the crime, fled the spot. The victim reached the nearby police station and filed a complaint

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Aug 04 2022, 01:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 01:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A minor girl was allegedly gang raped by three youths in Bihar's Arwal district on Wednesday, police said.

According to her statement, the victim, who is a resident of adjoining Patna district, was on her way to attend coaching classes in Arwal city, and when she reached Saren village, three youths overpowered her, dragged her in the nearby bushes, and raped her one by one.

The accused, after committing the crime, fled the spot. The victim reached the nearby police station and filed a complaint.

The case was immediately transferred to the women police station for the investigation.

"We immediately sent a team which managed to arrest two of the accused. The third accused is absconding now," said an officer of the women police station.

"We have conducted medical examination of the victim which confirms sexual assault," the official said.

