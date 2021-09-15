Mizoram grapples with high Covid-19 case numbers, partial lockdown still in Aizawl

Mizoram has been reporting more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases daily for the past one week and the positivity rate stood at 12.65% on Wednesday even as other states are re-opening activities following a dip in cases.

Partial lockdown remained in force in the state capital Aizawl and the government continued other Covid-19 related restrictions in the rest of the state till September 18.

The state on Wednesday reported 1,185 new cases while it witnessed the highest single-day spike of 1,502 on Tuesday.

The state at present has 12,899 active Covid-19 cases, out of which the highest of 8,157 were in Aizawl. Lunglei and Siaha had 882 and 513 active cases respectively.

The state on Wednesday reported two more deaths taking the total casualties to 248.

"A few of those who have tested positive recently had travel history but most of the persons were infected locally. We are still trying to figure out why the number of local infection is so high even as the state government and the local community has imposed strict restrictions including complete lockdown (mainly in Aizawl) to prevent further infection," an official in the state health department said.

Mizoram's population at present is estimated to be about 13 lakh, out of which 6.65 lakh has been vaccinated. But 3.21 lakh has reported both doses of the Covid-19 vaccines, said the official.

The recovery rate stood at 82.25 per cent on Tuesday.

