Moderate to dense fog shrouds Southern Bengal

Moderate to dense fog shrouds Southern Bengal; stalls flights, road vehicles

A western disturbance in the northern parts of the country will cause fog, lower temperatures during the day and higher temperatures at night than normal in south Bengal districts

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 10 2020, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 13:58 ist
Commuters make their way along a street amid dense fog in Kolkata. Credit: AFP

Moderate to dense fog enveloped large parts of West Bengal's southern districts on Thursday morning, affecting the movement of flights and vehicles, officials said.

A western disturbance in the northern parts of the country will cause fog, lower temperatures during the day and higher temperatures at night than normal in south Bengal districts, including the eastern metropolis, for the next couple of days, the Meteorological department said.

Departures of flights from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here were delayed due to poor visibility in the morning, the officials said.

Movement of vehicles on the highways was slowed down due to dense fog in many places in the southern districts.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.7 degree Celsius.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kolkata
West Bengal
fog

What's Brewing

Where India stands globally for rate of Covid-19 tests

Where India stands globally for rate of Covid-19 tests

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

10 years of 'Band Baaja Baaraat': A memorable movie

10 years of 'Band Baaja Baaraat': A memorable movie

Kamala Harris, Anthony Fauci most mispronounced names

Kamala Harris, Anthony Fauci most mispronounced names

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

A pandemic of noises!

A pandemic of noises!

The right of the married woman

The right of the married woman

 