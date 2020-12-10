Moderate to dense fog shrouds Southern Bengal; stalls flights, road vehicles

Moderate to dense fog enveloped large parts of West Bengal's southern districts on Thursday morning, affecting the movement of flights and vehicles, officials said.

A western disturbance in the northern parts of the country will cause fog, lower temperatures during the day and higher temperatures at night than normal in south Bengal districts, including the eastern metropolis, for the next couple of days, the Meteorological department said.

Departures of flights from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here were delayed due to poor visibility in the morning, the officials said.

Movement of vehicles on the highways was slowed down due to dense fog in many places in the southern districts.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.7 degree Celsius.