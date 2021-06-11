More leaders will be coming back to TMC, hints Mamata

The Bengal CM did not specify any names, but stressed that anyone who spoke ill of the party ahead of the Assembly polls is not welcome

  Jun 11 2021
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 17:18 ist
Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

After welcoming BJP national vice-president and former aide Mukul Roy back into the partyfold, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has hinted that more people who deserted the TMC camp ahead of the Assembly elections will make a comeback.

She did not specify any names, but stressed that anyone who had spoken ill of the party during the West Bengal Assembly polls campaigning, will not be taken back. 

In a massive jolt to the saffron party in West Bengal, Roy left the BJP after three years and nine months to rejoin the TMC, feeling like "no time has passed".

