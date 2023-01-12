Myanmar bombing leads to refugee influx in Mizoram

At least 30 refugees, including women and children, who fled their homes following bombings by Myanmar military on a "rebel camp," reached Mizoram's Champhai district Thursday morning.

MC Lalramenga, president of Young Mizo Association, (Tuipuiral group) told DH that the refugees crossed the border and reached Farkawn village that shares the border with Myanmar.

"They have been provided with shelters and food at Farkawn village," he said.

In a statement, the YMA group claimed that an Indian truck, which was collecting sand from the Tiau river, flowing along the Indo-Myanmar border, was partially damaged due to the impact of the bombings by the Myanmar military at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday. "Many farmers and workers (on the Indian side) have been forced to stop their works out of fear when jet-fighters continued to drop bombs two more times," the statement said.

The YMA group urged the Centre to ensure that Indian territory remains unaffected due to the bombings by the military in Myanmar.

The group said fighter jets had pounded "Camp Victoria," the military headquarters of the Chin National Army (CNA), one of the strong ethnic armed groups in Myanmar. The military believes that the CNA is assisting the pro-democracy protesters against the military government.

Mizoram government, however, has not yet made any statement regarding the reports.

YMA has been assisting the Myanmar refugees, who have taken shelter in parts of Mizoram since the military launched a crackdown on the "pro-democracy protesters" and the "rebels" assisting them.

Mizoram government stated that over 30,000 Myanmar nationals including MPs and MLAs belonging to Aung San Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD) have taken shelter in the state. Champhai has reported a maximum influx.

Mizoram has also provided shelter to over 300 refugees belonging to ethnic Kuki-Chin-Mizo communities, who fled the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh, following a "crackdown on rebels" by the Rapid Action Battalion of Bangladesh in November last year. Mizoram shares a border with both Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The Centre had earlier asked Northeastern states including Mizoram to prevent influx from the conflict-hit Myanmar but Chief Minister Zoramthanga told PM Narendra Modi that it was Mizoram's responsibility to help the China refugees, as they are "ethnically Mizo brethren." Zoramthanga also sought financial assistance from Modi to take care of the refugees.