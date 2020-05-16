Myanmar hands over 22 insurgents to Assam, Manipur

Myanmar handed over 22 insurgents to the Indian government on Friday, who were brought to Manipur and Assam.

Security officials said this was for the first time that the neighbouring country acted on India’s request to hand over leaders of the Northeast-based insurgent groups.

A special plane carrying the insurgents landed at Imphal in Manipur first and then in Guwahati in Assam, as they were wanted in these two states. They were handed over to security officials.

These insurgents include 10 members belonhing to NDFB (S) and KLO in Assam and 12 to UNLF, Prepak (Pro) and KYKL in Manipur.

Among those deported by Myanmar are some senior and wanted insurgent leaders such as "home secretary" of NDFB (S), Rajen Daimary, Sanatomba Ningthoujam of UNLF and Pashuram Laishram of PREPAK (Pro).

NDFB (S), a dreaded rebel group, which was involved in several massacres in Assam was disbanded in March after it signed an agreement with the Centre and Assam government. More than 1,600 cadres had laid down their arms too. Sources said NDFB (S) had also requested the Centre to bring these cadres from Myanmar as the outfit has already been disbanded.

This comes months after Myanmar military launched a crackdown on Indian insurgent groups taking shelter in its soil. The military had caught several cadres of insurgent groups belonging to India's Northeast and dismantled their camps, from where they used to operate and carry out subversive activities on Indian soil.

India's Northeast shares 1,624-kms border with Myanamr. These cadres have been put into 14 days quarantine for coronavirus.