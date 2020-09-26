Myanmar national in NIA wanted list for killing Arunachal Pradesh MLA Tirong Abo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced cash rewards for information about five NSCN-IM leaders including a Myanmar national, who were allegedly involved in the murder of a former Arunachal Pradesh MLA and 10 others last year.

The former MLA from Khonsa in Arunachal, Tirong Abo, his son, and nine others were massacred by suspected members of Naga militant group NSCN-IM on May 21 last year, while they were returning to his home from neighbouring Assam. Their convoy was ambushed in Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh, in which Aboh and 10 others died while a few others were seriously injured.

The NIA, which took over the case in June last year announced cash reward of Rs 3 lakh each against Victor Tangkhul, Apem and Absolom Tangkhul while Rs 2 lakh each was announced for information leading to the arrest of Rabi Wangno and James Kiwang, a Myanmar national. An official communique from the NIA said Kiwang hails from Sagaing province of neighbouring Myanmar.

The NIA had earlier submitted charge sheets against four other members of NSCN-IM, a rebel group in Nagaland, which is in ceasefire since 1997 and engaged in peace talks with the government.

The NSCN-IM, however, denied the involvement of its members in the massacre.

The NIA has asked informers to get in touch with its office in Guwahati.