NCW chief to visit West Bengal to probe attack on women post-election results

A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought a report from the West Bengal government over post-election violence, the National Commission for Women on Tuesday said its chairperson Rekha Sharma will visit the state to enquire into women being beaten up in Nandigram.

In a statement, the NCW said it has come across several Twitter posts wherein "some goons can be seen beating up women in Nandigram" post election results on Sunday.

It said the Commission is deeply perturbed and has viewed this incident seriously as it questions the safety and security of women in the state.

Sharma has already written to the Director General of Police in West Bengal, seeking immediate action and arrest the accused without any delay.

While seeking a time-bound investigation, the NCW said a team headed by Sharma will be visiting West Bengal from Wednesday for "further inquiry into the matter".

On Monday, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson said the government has asked West Bengal for a report on the post election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state.

The BJP has alleged that six of its workers have been killed and one of its party offices in Hooghly district was set on fire. They also claimed that leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, were heckled by Trinamool workers.

BJP president J P Nadda also reached Bengal to meet the families of party workers, who they claimed had been killed or attacked by Trinamool Congress workers.

Reacting to the allegations, Trinamool chief spokesperson Derek O'Brien tweeted, "Q. Why would someone who won a landslide victory start riots in their own state? A. They won't. But the losing side might want you to think they would".