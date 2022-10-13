Nearly 70,000 people hit by third wave of floods in Assam

Floods in Assam have affected nearly 70,000 people in five districts so far and triggered fear among people after a portion of a hill near a hydel project in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh reportedly collapsed following heavy rains.

A bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Wednesday evening that 69,750 people in 110 villages have been affected in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, and Nagaon districts. Cropland measuring 3,021.40 hectares has been damaged due to the third wave of flooding since October 7.

“ASDMA, along with other stakeholders, has launched rescue and relief activities in the worst-affected areas. So far, 22 relief distribution centres have been opened. The situation is being closely monitored,” authority said.

Dam safety fear

A video of a landslide on a hill near the 200MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project at Gerukamuch, near Assam-Arunachal Pradesh, aired by local television channels and shared on social media, triggered fear of destruction in the downstream areas in North Assam, particularly in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.

Officials said the situation was being monitored closely and they were in touch with officials of NHPC, the PSU implementing the power project.