Need to bring back Covid curbs in Kolkata in light of Christmas crowds, say experts

A day after the city saw huge crowds of mid-night revellers thronging the eastern metropolis's busy Park Street to celebrate Christmas, health experts and doctors cautioned the state government against allowing more such gatherings, especially during the New Year festivities, pointing to a rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country and emergent threat from a more virulent Omicron strain.

Experts pointed out that the state authorities, which had earned appreciation for managing crowds during Durga Puja two months ago, should not have relaxed their guard during the Christmas festival, which is also a popular festive occasion, given the fact that people are suffering from "Covid fatigue" and were likely to dispel with safety norms.

Virologists and public health experts felt an urgent clampdown is needed to avoid a repeat of such mass gatherings with Covid-19 inappropriate behaviour during the New Year celebrations. “It seems the administration failed last night. There has to be a strict approach given that there are expectations of a surge in Covid-19 cases especially with the advent of the Omicron variant. We expected the government as well as common people to be more responsible," Dr Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, Associate Professor of Burdwan Medical College, who has been handling Covid-19 cases told PTI.

Also Read — West Bengal issues guidelines for Covid-19 positive international arrivals

Such revelry, throwing Covid safety protocols to the winds, would give a big push to the number of daily Covid-19 infections, he said. India reported some 6,987 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with West Bengal accounting for 552 cases.

Beliaghata ID Hospital Principal Dr Anima Haldar also held the government and the police administration responsible for letting people gather in such large numbers on Christmas night in Park Street. “The government should have adopted a stricter attitude. The Delhi state government has successfully done so, we could have easily replicated that,” Dr Halder said.

The state government has relaxed night curfew restrictions for nine days approaching the New Year. Not only did large crowds surge through the central business district of Park Street, but most clubs and hotels had full houses during Christmas lunches and evening entertainments.

Observers said the state government's move to relax curfew norms, which had forbidden travel after 11 pm, was "good for business" but "bad for public health" as the number of gatherings were bound to go up given the fact that people living through two years of strictly enforced Covid-19 norms were suffering from "Covid fatigue" and wished to socialise again.

Also Read — Bangladesh returnee tests positive for Covid in Bengal, genome sequencing underway for Omicron

“The euphoria witnessed at Park Street by gathering of crowds during Christmas night can have far-flung repercussions. We all know gatherings with Covid-19 inappropriate behaviour causes a surge in cases,” Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick MD (Pharmacology) of Peerless Hospital said.

One of Kolkata's top rheumatologists, Dr Syamasis Bandyopadhyay, however, blamed people who seemed to believe the danger from the pandemic has ended. “Celebration should be coupled with wisdom... You cannot expect everything from the government. If such a large number of people start gathering what can the police administration do? You cannot lathi-charge such a huge crowd during a festival,” Dr Bandyopadhyay told PTI.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: